Video: Arsenal punished by rapid Liverpool counter to trail 2-0

Mo Salah has doubled Liverpool‘s lead over Arsenal, with the forward’s pace ruining Gabriel Magalhaes at the back.

It’s not often that you get to pick any holes in the game of the Brazilian defender, but he appears to have failed to clear the ball here when sliding in, allowing the Brazilian to run straight at Bernd Leno.

"He made it look so simple, but it wasn't." Salah doubles Liverpool's lead. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #ARSLIV here: https://t.co/x0xe8CO5JC

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/dMotFgyBI3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Arsenal now have a mountain to climb with the scores at 0-2, and with just 15 minutes left to get a result from this match.

Patrick