Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal punished on the counter as Man United retake the lead

Manchester United have hit Arsenal on the counter-attack with a devastating through ball through the middle to see them go 2-1 up at Old Trafford.

The Gunners had barely finished celebrating after finding our equaliser through Bukayo Saka just minutes earlier, but just as our team was growing in confidence after such a bright second-half, we have been stung by a brilliant move by United.

Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball in the centre-circle before quickly dispatching it forward into the path of Marcus Rashford who sped towards our box before placing his effort into the far left of the goal.

There is around 20 minutes still left on the clock for us to get something out of the game here, but we need to get our confidence back after that blow quickly.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs