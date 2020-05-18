Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arsenal put Tottenham firmly in their place with brilliant video

I absolutely loved this video from the official Arsenal Youtube channel, in fact, it is one of the best they have stuck up in a long time, well I certainly thought so.

The title of the video says it all “5 times Arsenal silenced Spurs” and if there is ever a club that needs reminding of its place, it is that lot.

Man Utd call Man City noisy neighbours, they need to be living next door to Tottenham if they want to experience true noisy neighbours and at least City can back up their noise. Spurs cannot and yet they keep putting their heads above the parapet and each time they do they get smacked. They never learn.

Anyway, enjoy this video, it makes lockdown a lot more enjoyable I can assure you.

  1. Babatunde says:
    May 18, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Why are we so obsessed with the spurs. We didn’t give a crap about them when we were winning leagues. Sad times.

