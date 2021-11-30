Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal re-live comeback victory over Chelsea #OnThisDay in 2008

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over London rivals Chelsea #OnThisDay back in 2008, coming from a goal down to claim all three points.

13 years ago, we battled with the Blues to win, with Johan Djourou’s error leaving us trailing, but Robin Van Persie stepped up to the plate to fire us to victory.

While many fans like to concentrate on the negatives when remembering RVP’s time in north London, we mustn’t forget the contribution he gave during his time with the club.

Was this one of our toughest comeback victories?

