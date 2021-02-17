Video: Arsenal readies fans for Europa League return with previous goals

Arsenal are set to return to action in the Europa League come Thursday, when they travel to Rome to take on Benfica, and they have moved to prepare a skit of our best goals from the group stages.

Our side is the only team in Europe to have a 100% record going into the knockout stages of the competition, having won all six games against Molde, Dundalk and Rapid Wien.

We scored plenty of goals in the group, 20 to be exact, and the club has chosen to wet the fans appetite for the competition with three of their favourites from the previous round.

Which goal was your favourite from the group? Can you remember any that you think deserved to be included?

Patrick