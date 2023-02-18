Video: Arsenal respond perfectly with Saka leaving Martinez in no man’s land

Arsenal have hit straight back against Aston Villa who had only just taken the lead moments earlier.

Ollie Watkins continued his fine run of form to open the scoring in the opening 15 minutes of play, and our team responded perfectly, nearly levelling through an Eddie Nketiah diving header, before Saka’s confident strike put us back on level terms.

Bukayo Saka take a bow 😮‍💨 An emphatic strike from Saka puts Arsenal back on level terms! pic.twitter.com/nhhrhbBvQ5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

we really to keep up with that intensity as a confident result could be exactly what we need to put our blip in form to bed.

