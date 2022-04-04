Video: Arsenal rocked as Palace double their early lead this evening

Crystal Palace have managed to take a 2-0 lead after Jordan Ayew added to Jean Philippe Mateta’s opener to leave Arsenal trailing after 24 minutes.

The Gunners had hoped to return to the top-four with at least a point this evening, but that now looks extremely in doubt after falling to a two-goal deficit, although there is still an hour for us to try and get back into this game.

WHAT A PASS! 😍 Joachim Andersen threads a beautiful through-ball to Jordan Ayew who piles more misery on Arsenal 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oIKPIurzk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports

We really need to up our game here, and I expect the team to come out a different side assuming they can manage to get to the break without conceding again, with our team looking a shell of the side we have watched in recent weeks.

Patrick