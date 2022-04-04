Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal rocked as Palace double their early lead this evening

Crystal Palace have managed to take a 2-0 lead after Jordan Ayew added to Jean Philippe Mateta’s opener to leave Arsenal trailing after 24 minutes.

The Gunners had hoped to return to the top-four with at least a point this evening, but that now looks extremely in doubt after falling to a two-goal deficit, although there is still an hour for us to try and get back into this game.

We really need to up our game here, and I expect the team to come out a different side assuming they can manage to get to the break without conceding again, with our team looking a shell of the side we have watched in recent weeks.

  1. Absolutely dreadful. True Artetaball. This is the start of europe going out the window. We will not get another away point.

