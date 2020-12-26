Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Arsenal running riot against clueless Chelsea with Saka scoring a blinder

What a goal from Bukayo Saka that was.

OK, it was most likely a cross but regardless, it was a blinder of a goal and rather than try and explain it to you all, just watch the video below over and over again.

Arsenal are humiliating Chelsea right now, this is an immense scoreline and yes, the game is not yet over with and anything can happen still but right this minute, Arsenal are slapping the hell out of Chelsea and it feels so good.

  Gogo says:
    December 26, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Wow, I really don’t know where this came from but i will just enjoy it. Saka and Martinelli cold be the changing factor.

