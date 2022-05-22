Video: Arsenal score one straight out the training ground to move 3-1 up

Cedric Soares has put Arsenal 3-1 ahead with a goal straight out the training ground, with Bukayo Saka playing it low into the path of Cedric Soares who hid at the back of the box before making his run.

It was a finely worked goal from our side, who must have been planning this one for some time, with Saka laying it across the box into the path of the Portuguese defender who smashed it home.

Pictures courtesy of CNBC

The Portuguese could well be playing his last game in an Arsenal shirt with rumoured interest from his home-country, and he has capped it off with a goal to put us clear of the Blues as we look to seal one final win of the campaign.

Patrick