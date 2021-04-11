Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal score sublime team goal to break deadlock with Sheffield United

Arsenal have opened the scoring at Bramall Lane this evening thanks to a delightful team effort.

Sheffield United have mostly been on the back foot this evening, but they have defended reasonably well to keep us out until now.

Alexandre Lacazette put the ball in the net, but it was the passing between the lines that was exciting to see, and the final backheel to tee up the goal was a true delight.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Portugal’s Sport TV

Arsenal have struggled for wins of late, but surely we can close this one out.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Alexander Lacazette Sheffield United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs