Video: Arsenal score sublime team goal to break deadlock with Sheffield United

Arsenal have opened the scoring at Bramall Lane this evening thanks to a delightful team effort.

Sheffield United have mostly been on the back foot this evening, but they have defended reasonably well to keep us out until now.

Alexandre Lacazette put the ball in the net, but it was the passing between the lines that was exciting to see, and the final backheel to tee up the goal was a true delight.

Look at that passing 😍 An absolutely brilliant goal from Arsenal! Alexandre Lacazette with the clinical finish for his 14th of the season. pic.twitter.com/vJdXXlmtSI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 11, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Portugal’s Sport TV

Arsenal have struggled for wins of late, but surely we can close this one out.

Patrick