Video: Arsenal score the strangest of goals despite referee’s reservations

Arsenal have the ball in the back of the net inside the opening 15 minutes of play under the strangest circumstances and the referee initially waves the goal away, but VAR tells the official to give the goal.

There was zero reason not to give the goal. David De Gea goes down after either injuring himself or by a collision with Fred as they tried to defend the corner, and Emile Smith Rowe’s weak effort from outside the box finds its way into the open goal.

We have been the better team thus far anyway, and the Red Devils now have a bigger challenge ahead after the early goal.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Hopefully we can continue as we were before the goal, and make this peculiar goal just the start of what is to come.

