Video: Arsenal shaken as Leeds pull back two goals to ignite final 20 minutes

Arsenal have been given a huge wake-up call after Leeds United pulled back two goals to bring the game back to life.

The Gunners had put themselves in an extremely comfortable position shortly after the break, when another Leeds mistake allowed them to go 4-0 up, but 20 minutes later we find ourselves looking at a 4-2 scoreline.

Leeds pass through to Raphinha completely opens up our side, and his pass to Helder Costa made sure of the goal, and Arsenal really need to fix up for the final 20 minutes of play.



Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

Surely Leeds have left it too late?

Patrick