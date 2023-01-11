Video: Arsenal share new-look stadium exterior steeped in history and feels

Arsenal have revamped the exterior of their Emirates Stadium, and shared their new-look arena with their followers.

The Gunners Stadium has always been steeped in history, and the latest make-over hasn’t taken any of that away, bringing so much emotion and histeria to onlookers.

Revealing our new Emirates Stadium artwork. Created by the Arsenal family. 🔗 https://t.co/QBWqoDSLlc pic.twitter.com/B90oR84tgL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 11, 2023

The design not only highlights our achievements and former glories, but should be inspiring for our current young crop of stars, who are closing in on making their own history with our beautiful club.

What are your thoughts on the new designs which are on display around our wonderful stadium?

Patrick

