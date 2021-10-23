Video – Arsenal smash Aston Villa – Game discussed in depth ft Waxonline and Dan Smith

JustArsenal’s very own SuperGooner Dan Smith was a guest on the famous WaxOnline Arsenal YouTube Channel this morning, discussing Arsenal’s emphatic win over Aston Villa in last night’s Friday Night Football game, in a game where we dominated from start to finish.

The Gunners sixth game unbeaten has seen us move into the top half of the table, and with the fact that it is so close in the middle of the table, we are currently still just one point below the Top Four, so any team that can grab a couple of wins could go up the table very quickly.

Anyway, relive the excitement of an excellent three points with SuperGooner Dan and Waxy, and we can now look forward to next week’s tough game against Leicester.

Onwards and Upwards!