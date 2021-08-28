Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal so close as Emile Smith Rowe pounces on Ederson

Arsenal nearly found themselves with a goal after goalkeeper Ederson takes too long on the ball, but Manchester City will feel lucky to have survived that chance.

Emile Smith Rowe deserves credit for pressuring the Brazilian shot-stopper here, with his fine work so close to getting our side back into today’s matchup.


Pictures courtesy of K+ PM

This game appears to be going from bad to worse however, as we’ve just lost Granit Xhaka to a red card… Video to follow…

  1. guy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    oh dear oh dear. What is the opposite of “tactical masterclass”?
    I wait the sorrows of the day

