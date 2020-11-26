Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal star crashes £140,000 car after losing control

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has been caught on dashcam losing control of his car after cutting across two lanes to exit the roundabout, before he crashes into the barriers.

The 21 year-old has been caught on dashcam cutting across from the fifth lane of a roundabout into one of the two lanes of the M25 exit headed towards the London Colney training ground on Saturday.

The midfielder then lost control of his car, most likely because of the wet conditions, before colliding with the barriers on the slip-road onto the M25, most likely writing off his supposed £140,000 Mercedes 4×4 (via the DailyMail).

Could Willock receive some backlash for dangerous driving after skipping three lanes at speed before losing control of his vehicle?

