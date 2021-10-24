Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal star fires hat-trick on international duty for England Lionesses

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has fired England Women onto victory this evening with a fine hat-trick, helping them to a 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

The 26 year-old is regularly overlooked by the England boss for a starting role, but showed time and time again that she is more than deserving of a regular spot as she helped her country to keep their place at the top of their qualifying group.

You can see all the goals and highlights from that match below.

Mead joined from Sunderland back in 2017 and has played a key role in our side ever since, helping us to win three trophies in that time.

Will England have to consider giving her a more prominent role in the side?

  1. Stephanie says:
    October 24, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Well done Beth 💛💙💜💚

    1. Stephanie says:
      October 24, 2021 at 8:50 pm

      And all the gals 💛💙💜💚

