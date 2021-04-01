Video: Arsenal strike-target scores cheeky chip on international duty

Supposed Arsenal and Leicester City target Odsonne Edouard increased his record for France Under-21 as their all-time goalscorer.

The 23 year-old fired his side into a 2-0 lead after Gunners loanee Matteo Guendouzi had put their side ahead earlier in the half.

Edouard’s goal was a delight in comparison however, timing his run perfectly to split the defence before chipping it sweetly over the incoming shotstopper.

🇫🇷💪 Le joli but d'Odsonne Édouard ! D'un subtil ballon piqué, le joueur du Celtic permet aux Bleuets de faire le break face à l'Islande #U21EURO #ISLFRA ▶ Suivez Islande – France en direct : https://t.co/kgGfgxOXo1 pic.twitter.com/UfbJuiUzZL — France tv sport (@francetvsport) March 31, 2021





Pictures courtesy of UEFA.tv

The DailyMail claims that both the Gunners and Foxes are amongst a number of sides interested in his signature, while Brendan Rodgers side are believed to be at the front.

Would Arsenal be mad not to try and pursue his signature this summer?

Patrick