Video: Arsenal strike-target scores cheeky chip on international duty

Supposed Arsenal and Leicester City target Odsonne Edouard increased his record for France Under-21 as their all-time goalscorer.

The 23 year-old fired his side into a 2-0 lead after Gunners loanee Matteo Guendouzi had put their side ahead earlier in the half.

Edouard’s goal was a delight in comparison however, timing his run perfectly to split the defence before chipping it sweetly over the incoming shotstopper.



Pictures courtesy of UEFA.tv

The DailyMail claims that both the Gunners and Foxes are amongst a number of sides interested in his signature, while Brendan Rodgers side are believed to be at the front.

Would Arsenal be mad not to try and pursue his signature this summer?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Odsonne Edouard

  1. Admin Pat says:
    April 1, 2021 at 11:36 am

    What a fantastic assist!

