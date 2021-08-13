Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal stung as the Bees strike early in PL opener

Brentford have opened the scoring in tonight’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, although there is plenty of time to put things right.

It hasn’t been the brightest opening to a game for our side, although we have dominated much of the possession, but it was a strong spell of about five minutes in favour of the home side which saw they come away with the goal.

There can be little complaint about the strike, with Sergi Canos firing his effort at speed deep into the bottom corner away from Bernd Leno, but our side really needs to pick things up here.


Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Could any of the Gunners players have done better to deny this effort?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Brentford Sergi Canos

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Awhy says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    Nothing has changed, it’s to early to be heartbroken, Brentford is the better team so far and look like they may get the second if things do not change fast, so Pathetic.

    Reply
  2. Walex says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Arteta needs to go ASAP

    Reply
  3. Awhy says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    2 goals down already, next 2 matches Chelsea and Man City that’s means we will have no point and be the bottom of the table. Just being realistic 😝 and not negative.

    Reply
    1. Tunyzone says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:44 pm

      You’re very realistic man.

      Reply
    2. Meemee says:
      August 13, 2021 at 10:02 pm

      I said arteta out! You’re deleting the comment. Why? Admin Why? Isn’t it obvious?

      Reply
  4. NY_Gunner says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    And stung again…

    Reply
  5. Man of Few Words says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Pathetic !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs