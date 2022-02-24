Video: Arsenal subs combine to score sublime leveller late on v Wolves

Arsenal substitutes Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah have tied the scores between Wolves and Arsenal at the Emirates this evening.

The Gunners have been trailing for much of the match ater Hwang Hee-Chan picked our pocket in defence to snatch the early lead, and after much effort, we finally have ourselves back level.

Eddie Nketiah’s fine run in behind the defence was crucial in this move, and his pass to team-mate Pepe opened up the space for the Ivorian, who confidently swivels on the ball before placing his effort into the goal.

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime

Can we snatch the win in the last minutes of the match?

Patrick