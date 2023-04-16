Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arsenal take just six mins to take lead against West Ham

They said that the pressure was on Arsenal after Man City’s win yesterday, well it took just six minutes for the Gunners to give an answer to that so called pressure.

It was a well-crafted goal that tore West Ham open with ease and Gabriel Jesus just had to be in the right place at the right time to tap the ball in, which he duly did.

Watch one of the videos below to see how Arsenal quietened down the Hammers’s crowd.

 

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Jesus

