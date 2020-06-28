Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal take the lead but Sheff Utd will not be happy

Arsenal take the lead in the first half thanks to an early penalty, although our opponents will feel a little aggrieved by the decision.

The penalty can only be described a soft one, but VAR is only supposed to overrule a decision that is clearly made in error, which this was not.

Alexandre Lacazette looked to be struggling after being taken down, and up steps Nicolas Pepe for the spotkick.

Will Arsenal put Sheffield United to the sword now?

