Video: Arsenal take the lead in the FA Cup as Aubameyang makes up for previous mistake

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Arsenal into the lead against Manchester City, although we could have been saying this exact thing moments earlier.

The Gabon international was through on goal thanks to a David Luiz through ball only minutes ago, but he failed to keep his composure and shot straight at the keeper.

Aubameyang wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice however, as he gets the opener thanks to a sublime cross from Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal take the lead at Wembley! 🔴 Nicolas Pepe with a dangerous cross and Aubameyang applies the finish with style 👌#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/UXjK5h74Fp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 18, 2020

Arsenal started the game on the backfoot but have enjoyed a resurgence in the last 10, and with any luck we can build on our advantage before the break.

Patrick