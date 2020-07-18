Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal take the lead in the FA Cup as Aubameyang makes up for previous mistake

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Arsenal into the lead against Manchester City, although we could have been saying this exact thing moments earlier.

The Gabon international was through on goal thanks to a David Luiz through ball only minutes ago, but he failed to keep his composure and shot straight at the keeper.

Aubameyang wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice however, as he gets the opener thanks to a sublime cross from Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal started the game on the backfoot but have enjoyed a resurgence in the last 10, and with any luck we can build on our advantage before the break.

Patrick

  1. Godswill says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Yes. Come on boys. Just crawl to the finishing line. I will be okay with it.

