Video: Arsenal target excites Copa America with impressive clean sheet

Lens shotsopper Wuilker Faríñez has got tongues wagging with an impressive performance at the Copa America tournament, while Arsenal are linked with his signature.

Venezuela were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in their opening group game, whilst Farinez sat on the bench and watched team-mate Joel Graterol take his place in goal, but the Lens youngster will not be giving up his spot again after an assured display in helping his side to their first point of the tournament.



Pictures courtesy of TUDN

The 23 year-old is claimed by MiPorteria to be on the radar of both Arsenal and Barcelona, with the former believed to be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper at present.

Should we take a closer look at Farinez as a potential first-team rival for the coming season, or just as a back-up to our number one?

Patrick

