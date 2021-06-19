Video: Arsenal target Isak dribbles through half the Slovakia team at Euro 2020

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been impressing at Euro 2020, with Arsenal currently being linked with his signature.

Isak is yet to get himself on the scoresheet at the tournament, but did help his side to a 1-0 win over Slovakia yesterday, and came close to scoring when he dribbled past half of their opponent’s team.

Sport1 claims that Real Sociedad are currently in talks to remove a buyback clause which Borussia Dortmund own, which could well boost our chances of landing the young striker.

#BVB vor Einigung mit Real Sociedad. Die Spanier kaufen der Borussia die 30-Mio€-Rückkauf-Klausel für Stürmer Alexander Isak ab – für einen mittleren einstelligen Millionenbetrag. Mehr dazu 👇🏼⚫️🟡 @SPORT1 https://t.co/jiIHHVmU2T — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 19, 2021

Would you love to see Isak in our famour Red & White?

Patrick