Video: Arsenal target Ryan Fraser’s goals, skills & Best bits

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Ryan Fraser this summer, and I personally have no doubt that we will offer the Bournemouth midfielder a contract over the coming months.

The Scottish international is out of contract in the coming window, and having had his head turned down last summer only for no move to materialise, he looks destined to take on a new challenge going into next season.

Arsenal have been linked with an interest in his signature for a while now, and while he has not enjoyed the brightest campaign, he has made it known that his head hasn’t been with it following a disappointing transfer window last summer, when he was expecting to move to a bigger club.

Fraser has shown more than enough ability in previous seasons, highlighted by notching up the second-most assists in the PL in 2018-19 campaign, and he could be a shrewd signing for any top club.

Below is a reminder of just what the Bournemouth midfielder can bring to our side.

Would Fraser be a good replacement for Ceballos? Would he command a first-team role in our current side?

Patrick