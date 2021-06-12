Video: Arsenal target scores with amazing quadruple-nutmeg on international duty

Reported Arsenal target Takefuso Kubo has scored through the legs of four players as his Japan Under-24 side beat Jamaica this morning.

Fichajes claims that the Gunners could well look to bring the 20 year-old Real Madrid starlet to North London in place of Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian likely to get his chance in the first team at Real Madrid this term.

Kubo is another exciting young talent on the books at the Bernabeu, and his arrival could well prove to be a shrewd signing if we could pull it off.

Patrick