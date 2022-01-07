Video – Arsenal to face Nottm Forest in all-white kit to help combat knife-crime

There has been a massive problem of knife-crime in London for many many years, and 2021 set a new record for deaths by stabbing.

So Arsenal have decided to help to make a statement by playing in an all-white kit against Nottm Forest – “No more red” to help to highlight the growing problem amongst youngsters.

The actor Idris Elba and our very own Ian Wright are backing the Adidas-led campaign, and Arsenal themselves have tweeted this “No more red” video…..

𝗡𝗼 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗱 ⚪ Last year saw a record number of teenagers murdered in London. It's time to make a real change, through real action. Our white shirt is not for sale, not for profit. No More Red. pic.twitter.com/jnmE4b0GpC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2022

Idris Elba told SkySports: “The idea that Arsenal are going to come out in an all-white kit and say ‘No More Red’ will hopefully make people think ‘Hang on, what’s going on here?’ – then look further and try and find out more,”

“I hope it makes an impact that ripples into other football clubs and inspires other collaboration ideas, and investment in practical things to help young people, whether that’s football pitches, or youth centres like the one I went to in Forest Gate where I played sport and where I actually fell in love with film.

“We need to give young people, especially teenagers, another option and an alternative to knife crime and gangs. It’s about what we can offer them as an option.”

Let’s hope that this message gets through to the youngsters in London and they can discourage their friends from ever getting involved with knife-wielding gangs, and put a stop to this growing threat to our childrens lives….

