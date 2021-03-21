Video: Arsenal trail by 3 as Hammers on point

West Ham are steamrolling over Arsenal after just half an hour of play, leading by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Gunners were slow out of the box, and will now be shell-shocked to find themselves trailing by three.

Michael Antonio looked to have scored the third, but his shot struck Soucek on the way through, and we now have a mountain to climb.

Arsenal are all over the place 😱 Antonio's header takes a nick off Soucek and West Ham surely have this won after the half-hour mark pic.twitter.com/K5dN0sVbTo — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 21, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

We now have the job of making this respectable, or can we do more?

