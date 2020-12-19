Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal trail Everton thanks to another own goal

Arsenal are 1-0 down to Everton in the opening half, with Rob Holding’s touch sending it into the net.

Aubameyang is missing today, but it was his own goal last weekend which settled the result against Burnley, but we can only hope that this own goal doesn’t settle the tie with over an hour left to play.

The Gunners are desperate to turn their torrid form around, but they will need a much-improved performance to turn this around today.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Everton Rob Holding

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Gunner22 says:
    December 19, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    call it a pre assist, the nightmare has just begun. Carlo please do not torture us more.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs