Video – Arsenal training special including Jack Wilshere

With the international break here to bore us, unless you enjoy watching Bukayo Saka and his England team-mates hammering an Andorra team that is ranked 156th in the World, Arsenal have decided to give us another taste of how things are going in training under Mikel Arteta.

It is extra interesting as it is the first Arsenal training session video for many a year that features our old superstarlet Jack Wilshere, who is showing his fitness by trying to keep up with todays starlets.

I’d rather watch this than a meaningles international match any day!

So sit back and enjoy this one…