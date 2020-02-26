Video – Arsenal training for Olympiacos with some hilarious moments

Funny behind the scenes video of the Arsenal lads in training for the Olympiacos Europa League clash.

All Arsenal fans will surely enjoy this video, you have a series of nutmegs, Kieran Tierney thinking it is summer and much more. The lads certainly seem in very good spirits, even Matteo Guendouzi.

The lads are getting prepared for tomorrow’s Europa League 2nd leg game with the Greek champions and they have to be confident of progressing to the next round having already won 1-0 in Athens.

This video comes courtesy of the clubs official Youtube channel.

