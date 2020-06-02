Patrik Schick may have impressed Arsenal with this…

Arsenal transfer target Patrik Schick scored a lovely looping header for RB Leipzig in their 4-2 win over FC Koln in the Bundesliga yesterday.

Watch the video below as the 24-year-old, recently linked with Arsenal by Calciomercato, rose highest to direct a quality header into the back of the net.

Schick is currently on loan with Leipzig from Roma, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Czech Republic international.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in attack this summer, though, and Schick looks a potentially decent option for us after another impressive performance.