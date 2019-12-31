Video – Arsenal under Mikel Arteta so far and what he needs to do in January

Former Gunner Stewart Robson discusses Arteta and who to sell in January.

There is much to discuss and analyse following the first two games under Mikel Arteta but it does not stop there.

The January transfer window is set to open and it is clear that certain players need to be offloaded and specific areas of the team need strengthening. Robson covers these and more in this ESPN UK production.

I have to say that Robson comes across very well, he talks clearly and makes some very valid points, especially on who should be jettisoned.

Enjoy the video, it is insightful.

Watch Arsenal videos here