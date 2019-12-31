Video – Arsenal under Mikel Arteta so far and what he needs to do in January

Former Gunner Stewart Robson discusses Arteta and who to sell in January.
There is much to discuss and analyse following the first two games under Mikel Arteta but it does not stop there.
The January transfer window is set to open and it is clear that certain players need to be offloaded and specific areas of the team need strengthening. Robson covers these and more in this ESPN UK production.
I have to say that Robson comes across very well, he talks clearly and makes some very valid points, especially on who should be jettisoned.
Enjoy the video, it is insightful.
Who can we sell, and who is interested in our players? I doubt Kronke will pay up front and will require player sales first.
IF we can move Xhaka and Mustafi that may pay for a CB. However, injuries have hurt us at FB, and we are relying on players who aren’t defenders.
I hate to say, but if we can sell Auba for cash, around £50 million, we need to make the deal.
How else can we address our problems and start getting results? We need a b2b now that Torreria is DM, maybe Ceballos can boost us when he comes back.
Willock is raw and not up to scratch, so we need the cash for a midfielder and CB stat.
Martinelli should get a run at LW, and Pepe needs to play for any hope of finding form. Raul and Edu need to step up and do their jobs this window, time they earn their keep.