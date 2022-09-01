Video – Arsenal v Aston Villa Official Highlights – Martinelli gets the winner

Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa last night certainly flattered the visitors as the Gunners should have been 3 or 4 goals ahead before half-time.

But it wouldn’t be Arsenal if the fans weren’t monitoring their blood pressure right until the end, would it!

But we finally came good with ten minutes to go when Saka engineered the perfect cross for Martinelli to give us a perfect volley to make it an unbelievable 5 wins in a row.

The excitement will be building ahead of our trip to Old Trafford at the Weekend.

 

I can’t wait!

Aston Villa

