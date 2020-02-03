Video – Arsenal v Burnley match highlights including the near misses

Arsenal v Burnley match highlights – a 0-0 draw but there were some entertaining moments.

Yes, it was a bit of a drab affair but there were enough near misses, by both teams, to justify a highlights video.

In fact, I keep watching the Aubameyang miss expecting it to be different each time such was my shock at how he missed it. Then we have the shocker from Jay Rodriguez, that was easier to score than miss.

Obviously, not every highlights video will be full of goals but a 0-0 draw does mean a clean sheet and it does make a change watching the highlights without Arsenal conceding.

This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.

