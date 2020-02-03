Video – Arsenal v Burnley match highlights including the near misses

Arsenal v Burnley match highlights – a 0-0 draw but there were some entertaining moments.
Yes, it was a bit of a drab affair but there were enough near misses, by both teams, to justify a highlights video.
In fact, I keep watching the Aubameyang miss expecting it to be different each time such was my shock at how he missed it. Then we have the shocker from Jay Rodriguez, that was easier to score than miss.
Obviously, not every highlights video will be full of goals but a 0-0 draw does mean a clean sheet and it does make a change watching the highlights without Arsenal conceding.
This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I hear people saying arteta is untouchable, an experienced manager would have converted some of our draws into wins, we can pretend that we have the worst squad in the league I don’t buy that idea
I always said laca can not be relied upon 12 months without epl away goal yet regarded as a top striker.
Playing martineli and auba out of position
Subbing ozil for willock when cebellos is sitting at bench is criminal and we have to accept that some of his decision has cost us points too.
How long will he continue to wait for laca to score
Goals wins you matches the midfielders are not scoring the least you can do it play your most consistent strikers even pepe has proved to be a better asset than laca I don’t understand why arteta should wait 88 minutes to sub him and for who nketiah when pepe should have come earlier for him
Yesterday he completed did everything wrong in terms of decision making