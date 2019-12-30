Video – Arsenal v Chelsea highlights, goals and near misses

Arsenal v Chelsea highlights – All the goals and chances that went begging.
This really was a what if game. What if the ref had sent Jorginho off? What if Lacazette would have taken his chances? What if Leno did not have a moment of madness?
But alas, those things did happen and Arsenal let slip a great opportunity to get three precious points.
However, there were also some very encouraging signs, the fact that there is disappointment at the result as opposed to the performance is a definite improvement.
Here is a short video from the official Arsenal Youtube channel of the goals and misses.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Terrible goalkeeping in both goals. However,we shouldve put the game in bed in the first half.
Giroud coming back to replace Aubamayang?
And so the rumours start 🤔