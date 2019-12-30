Video – Arsenal v Chelsea highlights, goals and near misses

2 Comments

Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea highlights – All the goals and chances that went begging.

This really was a what if game. What if the ref had sent Jorginho off? What if Lacazette would have taken his chances? What if Leno did not have a moment of madness?

But alas, those things did happen and Arsenal let slip a great opportunity to get three precious points.

However, there were also some very encouraging signs, the fact that there is disappointment at the result as opposed to the performance is a definite improvement.

Here is a short video from the official Arsenal Youtube channel of the goals and misses.

Watch more Arsenal videos here

Updated: December 30, 2019 — 3:20 pm

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. McLovin
    McLovin

    Terrible goalkeeping in both goals. However,we shouldve put the game in bed in the first half.

    Reply
  2. GB
    GB

    Giroud coming back to replace Aubamayang?
    And so the rumours start 🤔

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.