Video – Arsenal v Chelsea highlights, goals and near misses

Arsenal v Chelsea highlights – All the goals and chances that went begging.

This really was a what if game. What if the ref had sent Jorginho off? What if Lacazette would have taken his chances? What if Leno did not have a moment of madness?

But alas, those things did happen and Arsenal let slip a great opportunity to get three precious points.

However, there were also some very encouraging signs, the fact that there is disappointment at the result as opposed to the performance is a definite improvement.

Here is a short video from the official Arsenal Youtube channel of the goals and misses.

