Video – Arsenal v Fulham Goals and Full Highlights as Gunners make it 4 wins in a row

Well what a nerve-wracking game, Arsenal looked totally in control all through the game, with Bernd Leno playing like Gordon Banks for Fulham.

But then Gabriel made a horrendous mistake with loads of time on his hands and the Arsenal had a mountain to climb, but they showed a lot of fight to get back into the game.

Odegaard may have got a lucky deflection to get the equaliser but it was still deserved, and how determined was Gabriel to get involved in the winner. Classic way to get the points and must be watched.

In the UK they don’t normally release the official highlights until tomorrow morning but I’ve found this one in a weird language! Anyone know what it is??’

Turn volume down lol

Enjoy….