Video: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham highlights – Sloppy mistakes cost us two points

Arsenal couldn’t have had a worse staert against Fulham. Andreas Pereira swiftly gave Fulham an early lead within the opening minute after an awful error, first by Saka’s back pass and then Ramsdale not being in position.

However, our team exhibited greater energy but just couldn’t find the net. A potential game-changer emerged when Martin Odegaard struck a powerful shot from outside the box, seemingly scoring. Yet, an offside call was made on Kai Havertz, who had initially broken through the defense. Regrettably, VAR turned us down.

Despite entering halftime trailing, our optimism was fueled by the numerous opportunities we were generating. At the break, Leandro Trossard was substituted with Eddie Nketiah. However, it was the alterations made 10 minutes later — Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira replacing Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz — that truly impacted the match.

In the 70th minute, the Portuguese midfielder drew a foul from Tete in the box, and we finally equalized through a Bukayo Saka penalty. Moments later, Eddie Nketiah connected with an exceptional cross from Fabio Vieira, propelling us into the lead.

Nevertheless, Joao Palhinha secured an equalizer for the visiting team just before the whistle, despite being down to 10 players due to a second yellow card shown to Calvin Bassey.

All-in-all, a very disappointing way to lose two points at home.

Here are the highlights…..