Video – Arsenal v Leicester Highlights – Great Emirates debut by Jesus

Arsenal went into our first home game of the season against Leicester in confident mood, and the Emirates faithful were right behind them from the start.

Leicester tried to impose from the start but after 15 minutes we took over control and it was exciting football all the way, with Jesus getting off the mark with a double and Martinelli and Xhaka adding the other two despite Jesus having loads of chances for his hat-trick.

Enjoy! And welcome to the new impressive Arsenal team…

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for the Gunners....

