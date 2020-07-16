Video: Arsenal v Liverpool Match highlights and goals

Arsenal beat this season’s Premier League champions Liverpool last night, keeping our hopes of finishing in the European places alive.

The Gunners fell behind in the first-half, very much with the grain of play, but managed to turn things around before the break.

Sadio Mane was the man to break free from the defenders into space to get on the end of a low cross from their left-side to break the deadlock, but they weren’t ahead for long.

A terrible backpass from Virgil Van Dijk when pressured by Reiss Nelson saw Alexandre Lacazette gifed a one-on-one with goalkeeper Allison, which he neatly took around the Brazilian to shoot into the open goal.

It was that man Nelson who put our side in the lead before the break, before Mikel Arteta done his magic in the changing room, and set out the plan to keep the Reds at bay, and walk away three points richer.

Does the manager deserve the credit for our resolute display in the second-half?

Patrick