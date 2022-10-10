Video: Arsenal v Liverpool Official Highlights – Saka seals nail-biting win over Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool Official Highlights

What a pulsating and nail-biting game from start to finish, and I was on the edge of my seat right until the final whistle, especially with the ref giving Liverpool an extra three minutes on top of the five minutes of added time.

Beating Liverpool was sweet enough, but knowing that this victory left us at the top of the Premier League for yet another week made it even better.

I really could watch these highlights all day, and I probably will!

COYG!

And I have added these highlights in Spanish, as I just love the way that the Latin commentators announce the GOOOOOAAAAAAAALs….

Enjoy!