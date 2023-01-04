Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arsenal v Newcastle highlights as Gunners drop two crucial points

Arsenal failed to win at the Emirates for the first time last night against a very tough Newcastle side, who are now unbeaten in 13 consecutive Premier League games.

The Toon are also in fantastic form, and could have overtaken Man City in second if they had beaten Arsenal, so we should be happy with a point as it keeps the Gunners 8 points ahead of the chasing pack.

Arsenal did have many more chances to take the lead than our opponents, but instead this became the first game in this campaign that we have failed to score, but we certainly shouldn’t be despondent about it!

Enjoy!

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

