Video – Arsenal v Wimbledon Highlights as we progress comfortably

It was very strange having a midweek Arsenal game, but not one fan outside of the ground was able to watch thegame. I honestly can’t remember the last time that happened!
But I was listening on the radio, and Arteta was very brave to make so many changes against an in-form Wimbledon team who obviously fancied their chances against us.
There was a very vocal 50,000 fans at the Emirates and they didn’t have to wait long to calm the nerves as Martinelli burst into the Don’s penalty area and wwas clearly hacked down after 11 minutes. Lacazette cooly converted it and then we had the advantage.
As usual, we then concentrated on keeping another clean sheet, although we had many chances in the second half but couldn’t double our lead until the 77th minute with Smith-Rowe finaly converting after a few bounces in the ten yard box, and Eddie Nketiah straight away put the game to bed with a sublime back-heel….
And here are the official highlights…
Nice one from the lads
Please laca should lead the line for us on Saturday against Spurs
Arsenal don’t have level again that’s why the game wasn’t on air poor old arsenal. Nice win thou
I know it was a game against very moderate oposition, but the influence of Lacca on the youngsters who link with him was very apparent.Superb finish by the much maligned Neketiah who also had a genuine assist with the excellent pass to Martinelli which led directly to the penalty.
Nketiah played well tbvh
Didn’t see the game as my electric went down, no TV, so listened on my phone. Sounded a good game, and Martinelli sounded like he was giving it all. Saw Nketiah’s goal in the highlights, pretty neat. Sunday though is a big test for Arteta.
Big one mate I tell ya
A great game and a great win to go with it. Although I feel Partey was risked considering the NLD at the weekend, in the end it all fared well. Laca clearly showed he should lead the line for us, has a good game play, better at link up and has a more positive effect on the players around him. I really wonder why Arsenal want to sell him, he deserves a contract extension for his overall game and commitment to the cause. I always and will continue to rate him above Auba for his fantastic work rate and overall positive effect.
I love Laca for his work rate on the pitch. Just need to add some goals to his stats. I used to wonder why he is not a starter over PA. Is it not clear enough to MA that LACA is a beast when given chances. Each time I watch him play ball. I love his energy and movement. I can’t wait to see the next match against the spuds. Given MA field our best and fited players which I’m sure he will. FULL TIME; ARS 2:0 TOT. COYG