Video – Arsenal v Wimbledon Highlights as we progress comfortably

It was very strange having a midweek Arsenal game, but not one fan outside of the ground was able to watch thegame. I honestly can’t remember the last time that happened!

But I was listening on the radio, and Arteta was very brave to make so many changes against an in-form Wimbledon team who obviously fancied their chances against us.

There was a very vocal 50,000 fans at the Emirates and they didn’t have to wait long to calm the nerves as Martinelli burst into the Don’s penalty area and wwas clearly hacked down after 11 minutes. Lacazette cooly converted it and then we had the advantage.

As usual, we then concentrated on keeping another clean sheet, although we had many chances in the second half but couldn’t double our lead until the 77th minute with Smith-Rowe finaly converting after a few bounces in the ten yard box, and Eddie Nketiah straight away put the game to bed with a sublime back-heel….

And here are the official highlights…