Video: Arsenal waste little time to open the scoring against Man United

Nuno Tavares has put Arsenal 1-0 up inside the opening five minutes of play to leave Manchester United trailing early on.

The Gunners couldn’t have wished for a brighter start as they have been gifted the opener when the Portuguese found himself in the right place at the right time as Bukayo Saka’s shot was blocked into his path to send it home into the empty net.

The Red Devils have responded by upping their energy after the early goal, but we are definitely in the driving seat here, and can hopefully build on our early lead soon enough.

Patrick

Posted by

