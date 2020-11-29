Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal waste no time in cancelling out Wolves opener

Arsenal have levelled the tie only minutes after falling behind to Wolves, with Gabriel Magalhaes getting on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian has got his first goal at the Emirates this evening to pull us level, and break our barren run which has seen us go five matches without scoring from open play.

Arsenal now look good to get us back en route to victory, and with the curse broken can breath a little after some stressful weeks.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Magalhaes Wolves

