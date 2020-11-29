Video: Arsenal waste no time in cancelling out Wolves opener

Arsenal have levelled the tie only minutes after falling behind to Wolves, with Gabriel Magalhaes getting on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian has got his first goal at the Emirates this evening to pull us level, and break our barren run which has seen us go five matches without scoring from open play.

No time wasted by Arsenal. Gabriel equalizes within minutes! 👊 pic.twitter.com/146QWuxOSn — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 29, 2020

Arsenal now look good to get us back en route to victory, and with the curse broken can breath a little after some stressful weeks.

Patrick