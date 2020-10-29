Video: Arsenal waste no time in doubling their lead over Dundalk

Arsenal have doubled their lead over Dundalk swiftly after breaking the deadlock, with Joe Willock scoring our second.

Eddie Nketiah put his poaching instincts to work to punish a loose ball in the Dundalk box moments ago, before some further neat work by the forward where he finds Nicolas Pepe in space on the edge of the box, but his shot gets blocked into the path of Willock, who fires forcefully into the roof past the keeper and into the net.

Arsenal seize on a loose pass from Cameron Dummigan and make it 2-0 just before half-time. Clinical from the Premier League side.#CmonTheTown | #UEL | #VMSport pic.twitter.com/31jTR6YUZk — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 29, 2020

Dundalk held their own for a while but now the floodgates have opened! Joe Willock scores his first Arsenal goal of the season for a comfortable lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/5V2EcXG1zZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 29, 2020

Arsenal will now sit comfortably in their dressing room at half-time, and the team will likely be challenged to put down a marker by putting our opponents to the sword.

A number of these players are on the fringes of the first-team at present, and the manager will be asking them to show what they can bring for the rest of the campaign.