Video: Arsenal will be cursing their luck as Olympiacos score

Olympiacos are back in the match against Arsenal with the goal this evening, but it was a stroke of luck to score.

The Greek side were very-much second-best in the opening half, and the Gunners should really have been ahead, but they are may now be under a little pressure.

Olympiacos will still need two more goals to have a chance of making it into the next round of the Europa League with just 40 minutes left to play, but Arsenal really need to pull their fingers out after a slow restart after the break.



Will the team keep their nerve and take a grip on the match?

  1. Reddb10 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    It’s nothing to do with bad luck it’s pitiful closing down and marking.

