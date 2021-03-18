Video: Arsenal will be cursing their luck as Olympiacos score

Olympiacos are back in the match against Arsenal with the goal this evening, but it was a stroke of luck to score.
The Greek side were very-much second-best in the opening half, and the Gunners should really have been ahead, but they are may now be under a little pressure.
Olympiacos will still need two more goals to have a chance of making it into the next round of the Europa League with just 40 minutes left to play, but Arsenal really need to pull their fingers out after a slow restart after the break.
Olympiacos have an away goal at the Emirates! 😱
It’s 3-2 on aggregate and Arsenal are on the back foot now! 😅
Will the team keep their nerve and take a grip on the match?
Patrick
It’s nothing to do with bad luck it’s pitiful closing down and marking.