Video: Arsenal with the instant reply after forcing the defender’s error

Arsenal are back level with Sporting after their defender diverted our cross into his own net.

It has been an exciting encounter thus far, with both sides leading and trailing at different points, but with 20 minutes remaining we now find ourselves level once again.

Can we find a winner to take back to the Emirates for the second leg?

