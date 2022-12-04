Video – Arsenal 1-0 Everton Women – Misses galore but Gunners still take the points

The FA WSL keeps trundling on with the group of Arsenal Women, Chelsea and Man United running neck and neck (and neck!) at the top of the table.

So it was imperative to get the three points against a tough Everton side yesterday, who have been much-improved lately.

As you will see on the highlights, Arsenal were easily the dominant side, but thankfully our superstar striker Viv Miedema came good as usual, although we deserved a much bigger margin than just one goal…

Enjoy!

